Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 8:18 PM CDT until TUE 9:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winona County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Houston County in southeastern Minnesota…

Eastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 817 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Eyota to Chatfield to near Harmony, moving east

at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 809 PM, a 60 mph wind gust

was recorded 5 miles west of Chatfield.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Preston around 820 PM CDT.

Harmony around 825 PM CDT.

Canton around 830 PM CDT.

St. Charles around 835 PM CDT.

Rushford, Lewiston and Altura around 850 PM CDT.

Spring Grove around 855 PM CDT.

Houston, Stockton and Rollingstone around 900 PM CDT.

Winona, Caledonia, Goodview and Fountain City around 905 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Choice, Isinours, I 90 Exit 257, Hutton, Riceford, Ridgeway and

County Roads 28 And 31.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH