Sun, heat and then strong to severe storms

Hot and humid…

Keep the air conditioning pumping today and limit outdoor time. Temperatures will reach the 90s for the first time since September 30th! Not only will the temperatures in the 90s make it feel warm but the dew points will make it feel sticky. As the dew points reach upper 60s/70s the feel-like temperature could be up to 100 degrees! This will all be paired with an abundance of sunshine so make sure to stay hydrated and listen to your body.

Evening storms…

Daytime heating will add to several variables that are supporting the chance for strong storms.

Timing: Be aware that thunderstorms will develop quickly. The timeframe to keep the closest eye on will be from 4 PM until 10 PM for the strongest storms. A few thunderstorms will linger overnight.

If you hear thunder, head indoors. Storms will develop along I-90 and head southeast across the region. Stay aware!

Threats: The main threat from severe storms will be large hail (2" in diameter possible), gusting winds, localized flooding, and a few isolated tornadoes.

Stay aware! Grab the Stormtracker 19 weather app for updates and if you hear sirens or thunder, head indoors immediately.

Back to sunshine…

After the active end Tuesday, storms will end overnight and clearing will occur quickly. Wednesday through Thursday will bring in plenty of sunshine. Even after the storm today, temperatures continue to stay warm with highs in the 80s even into the weekend. The next chance for rain will be overnight Thursday into Friday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett