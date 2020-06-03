17-year-old brother of 5-year-old held in boy’s death

EYOTA, Minn. (AP) — The older brother of a 5-year-old boy is accused of causing the child’s death in Olmsted County. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a home in Eyota Monday afternoon and found the victim not breathing in an upstairs bedroom. The child was rushed to St. Marys hospital in Rochester were he was pronounced dead. Officials say the preliminary cause of death is asphyxiation. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted local law enforcement with the investigation and the 17-year-old brother was arrested and taken to the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center.