5 shot at beach in Racine

RACINE (WKOW) -- Police say five people were shot Tuesday night at a beach in Racine. The shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the shooting took place near the parking lot at North Beach on Kewaunee Street.

According to WISN, police have not said how serious their injuries were, and are not yet releasing their names.

Witnesses said they heard between 20-30 gunshots. Parents said the area will full of mostly minors at the time of the shooting.

An active investigation is underway.