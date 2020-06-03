A quick return to sunshine with continuing warmth

If you are doing early clean up this morning, make sure to stay aware of downed power lines.

Clearing…

Take your commute slow. Hazards will include debris on the roads from yesterday’s storms and areas of patchy fog. Yet, foggy conditions will not last long with clouds exiting to the southeast.

Calm…

Our Wednesday forecast will be on the other side of the spectrum compared to yesterday. First, the sunshine will be around ALL day with no chances for rainfall. Then as the sunshine dominates the region, temperatures will climb back into the 80s. But, today will not be as muggy as yesterday.

Calm and clear conditions stick around overnight as lows drop into the upper 50s. Then much of Thursday will remain calm with clear skies early and a similar temperatures field as today. Yet, rain chances return late Thursday.

Next rain chance…

We’re expecting the passage of another cold front. This cold front will tap into moisture in the region and bring a round of showers and a few thunderstorms. Timing as of this morning is overnight Thursday into Friday morning. A few storms may become strong, but no threat of severe weather for now.

Weekend peek…

After the cold front, the weekend temperatures will trend for a more average forecast. With the possibility of rainfall towards the end of the weekend forecast.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.comw/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!



-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett