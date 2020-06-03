Biden moves closer to formally winning Democratic nomination

Joe Biden is on the cusp of formally securing the Democratic presidential nomination after winning hundreds more delegates in primary contests that tested the nation’s ability to run elections while balancing a pandemic and sweeping social unrest. Biden could lock down the nomination during next week’s primaries in West Virginia and Georgia. Voters across America on Tuesday were forced to navigate curfews, health concerns and National Guard troops. In some cases, they waited in line hours after polls closed. Biden and President Donald Trump easily swept their respective primary contests that ranged from Maryland to Montana and featured the night’s biggest prize: Pennsylvania.