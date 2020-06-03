Democratic governors to GOP counterparts: oppose deployment

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic governors say they want a bipartisan statement from all governors opposing President Donald Trump’s threatened deployment of the U.S. military to quell unrest stemming from protests over the death of George Floyd. On a National Governors Association call, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the threat “an attack on states” while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Trump’s threatened use of military force could do more to inflame problems than to help. Association chairman Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, cast doubt on whether there could be broad consensus from governors to rebuke Trump.