Madison march peaceful, Milwaukee police use tear gas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say a fourth night of protests near the Capitol ended peacefully in contrast with three previous nights of violence. A downpour briefly halted the protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, but hundreds of chanting demonstrators regrouped and continued the protest. Madison police said the event ended shortly after midnight and no arrests were made. In Milwaukee, officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd north of the downtown area. Police said the protesters were throwing rocks and glass at officers. A man in the crowd with a gun was taken into custody.