‘Eyes are on you:’ Minneapolis neighbors band to stand guard

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A week of civil unrest has led some Minneapolis residents near the epicenter of the violence to take steps to protect their homes and neighborhoods. They’ve stocked up on fire extinguishers and buckets, and formed scores of loose neighborhood watch groups to share what they view as suspicious activity. For some, it’s all a sign of community pride and rational response when policing has broken down, as it did in most destructive nights in Minneapolis last week. But others see a more troubling undercurrent, particularly when the mobilization spreads to largely white neighborhoods that have seen little or no damage.