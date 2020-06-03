Family demands charges against all 4 officers in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s family has demanded the arrest of all four police officers involved in his death. The Floyd family on Wednesday visited a makeshift shrine at the Minneapolis street corner where Floyd died on May 25 after a white officer pressed a knee on he black man’s neck as he pleaded for air. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers who were present were also fired but have not been charged in Floyd’s May 25 death. The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, repeated his call for all four officers to be charged.