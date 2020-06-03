Floyd memorial will retrace life, push for justice in death

HOUSTON (AP) -- The memorial services to honor George Floyd are extraordinary, but so are the circumstances.

The services will take place in three cities over six days. Mourners in the communities where he was born, grew up, and died will each have a chance to pay their respects.

The organizers want to acknowledge the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The first service is Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis, followed by services in Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston.