GOP reckons with polarizing candidates amid civil unrest

11:32 pm Iowa news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are facing a reckoning as they contend with some divisive candidates during the country’s struggle through civic unrest. So far the results are mixed. Iowa congressman Steve King lost his bid for a 10th House term Tuesday after losing his committee assignments over racist comments. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decided against seeking a Senate seat representing Kansas, meaning a lightning rod conservative hard-liner might instead win the nomination. And President Donald Trump has favored confrontation over compassion in how cities are handling protests sparked by the police killings of black men.

Associated Press

