Iowa Rep. King’s defeat marks moment of unity for GOP, Dems

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Rep. Steve King became a unifying force in American politics the longer he served in Congress. Republicans and Democrats alike were glad to see him go Tuesday, defeated in a GOP primary after nine terms in Congress representing Iowa. King’s political demise comes amid a reckoning moment for the United States as it confronts its long history of mistreatment of African Americans and a backlash against the nationalistic policies of President Donald Trump. The congressman’s defeat comes five months before Americans decide whether to reelect Trump, who in 2014 described King as “a smart person with really the right views on almost everything.”