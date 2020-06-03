Journalists wage legal fights after facing protest attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists are now waging legal fights to combat against attacks by law enforcement while covering protests set off by the death of George Floyd. A freelance photographer, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union, filed suit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis. More than 100 news organizations have signed a letter urging Minnesota to make sure journalists can do their work unimpeded. Minnesota, where Floyd died last week after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes, is responsible for the most incidents. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker is investigating more than 200 reported incidents of assault, arrest or equipment damage against reporters in the last week.