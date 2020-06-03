Kapanke commends Governor Evers’ peaceful protest protections

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Republican 32nd Senate Candidate Dan Kapanke commended Democratic Governor Tony Evers for balancing the right to peacefully protest while protecting public safety.

"Peaceful protests are welcome," Kapanke said at a La Crosse County Republican Party rally on Wednesday. "We want people to be able to do that, but when you start destroying people's property and destroying people's lives we have to draw that line. So I think it has been handled pretty well in Wisconsin and hopefully it'll go away soon and we can address these underlying issues that really cause these protests to happen."

The Republican party hosted the rally so potential constituents could hear from Kapanke and other GOP candidates: 3rd Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, 94th Assembly candidate Kevin Hoyer and 95th Assembly candidate Jerome Gundersen also attended.