Lightning-caused fire destroys garage, damages Sparta area home

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - A lightning strike from Tuesday night's storms caused a fire that gutted a garage and damaged a home near Sparta.

Erv's Sparta Area Fire Protection District Fire Chief Mike Arnold said they were called shortly after 7 p.m. to the home on Hammer Road in the Town of Sparta.

He said the incident began when the homeowners later told him a tree fell on the garage roof followed a short time later by a lightning strike that hit the garage.

The fire caused by the lightning strike spread from the garage to the home.

With the exception of one cat, which did not survive, the occupants and their pets were able to safely leave the home. They are now staying with relatives.

Chief Arnold said the home had moderate fire and smoke damage.

He stated that fighting the fire was challenging due to the heavy rain which caused the department's trucks to get stuck in the driveway.

The fire department responded to 13 calls for storm damage of downed trees and powerlines over the course of six hours according to Chief Arnold.