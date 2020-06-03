Lin Miranda doc postponed out of solidarity with protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — Just two days before it was to begin streaming, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” a documentary about the improv group with Lin-Manuel Miranda and friends, has postponed its release out of solidarity with protesters. The group announced the postponement Wednesday, citing that our “collective attention” is turned toward more pressing concerns. The film had been planned to debut on Hulu on Friday. “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, is the first movie to put off its release due the unrest that’s followed the death of George Floyd.