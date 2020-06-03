Minnesota: 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 372 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that there were 14 new deaths from COVID-19.

It raised the state’s death toll to 1,086.

Four people died at private residences, while ten passed away at either a long-term care or assisted living facility.

None of the new cases or deaths were in southeastern Minnesota.

The number of positive tests for the coronavirus grew Wednesday by 372, raising the state total to 25,870.

The figure for health care workers who have been infected also increased to 2,802.

The latest state figures show 254 patients in Minnesota intensive care units on Wednesday, an increase of six from Tuesday.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 80 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments