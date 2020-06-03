Peaceful marches contrast recent violence over Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several thousand people congregated at the state Capitol in St. Paul for a peaceful protest Tuesday organized by high school students in metro area. The sit-in on the Capitol’s front lawn and steps was in contrast to the civil unrest that has roiled the Twin Cities since George Floyd died May 25 after being pinned face down, handcuffed behind his back, by Minneapolis police officers who suspected he had passed a counterfeit bill at a nearby grocery store. Also in St. Paul, faith leaders from several congregations marched with hundreds past the ruins of burned businesses to the boarded up Target store that was the epicenter of protesting, rioting and looting last week.