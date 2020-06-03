Storm chances return for Thursday

Quite the change…

Yesterday was extremely active with strong to severe storms rolling through the region through most of the evening. Some saw large hail and damaging straight line winds that tore down trees and structures. Thank you all for your updates and storm reports as they were rolling through. Wednesday evening things have changed a bit, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. This will be a pleasant and warm evening with calm winds. Overnight, lows will make it to the low 60s so it will be nice to open up those windows.

Hot and Stormy…

Thursday will start of dry with some sunshine and a few passing clouds. We have a warm one on tap again for Thursday with highs once again in the mid 80s. As we head into the evening, our chance for strong to severe storms returns. Right now, our hi-resolution models pop-up thunderstorms across Southern Minnesota during the afternoon and then move closer to the Coulee Region by the evening. So I think right now timing looks to be 6 PM to Midnight, which is subject to change. Concerns are large hail and straight line winds yet again. As always, we will keep you updated.

Summer lovers forecast…

This forecast favors some warmer temperatures for most of the upcoming forecast. Right now we’re looking at low to mid 80s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a very slight chance for a stray shower or t-storm. Otherwise, this weekend’s forecast looks nice! Could see another 90 degree day on Monday, and then a larger storm could bring widespread rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears