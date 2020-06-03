Storm damage across the Coulee Region

(WXOW) - Tuesday's severe weather caused significant damage in the Coulee Region. News 19 viewers sent in images of hailstones that were as large as golf balls came down from the sky.

In Tomah, a historic grandstand's roof is ripped off. Joe Protz, the Director for Tomah Parks and Recreation, said the grandstand has lived through many shows, and it is a staple in the community.

"This old grandstand is historic. It was build in 1941," Protz said. "Its purpose was many things, among one is that it use to be the old high school football field."

Protz said Parks and Rec do not have any answers to whether or not the grandstand can be fixed.

In Sparta, a home is destroyed by a fire started by a lightning strike. Fire Chief Mike Arnold of the Sparta Area Fire District said when his crew arrived, the garage was already engulfed in flames and then the first spread to the home. The homeowners are OK, no one was hurt, but the owner's cat died.

"Sparta got hit quite hard with the storm. We had trucks out at multiple locations in the city with wires down, and in the process of that, we got dispatched to this address," Arnold said. "The most important thing is that no one was hurt. I'm sorry for the loss of the owner's pet."

Matthew Riffe, the Office Manager for State Farm Insurance in La Crescent said in situations like severe weather, its important to have home and car insurance coverage.

"Its always at the worst moment when you get to have the best relationship with your insurance agent," Riffe said. "It is important for home and auto owners to know what kind of coverage they have before the event occurs."

Riffe said home insurance is required if people have a mortgage.



