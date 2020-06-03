Tornado, large hail in west-central, southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least one tornado moved through west-central and southern Minnesota, but there are no reports of injuries or widespread damage. The tornado was reported near Garden City about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The weather service issued a tornado warning for communities south of Mankato and Owatonna. Large tree branches were down near Pemberton and a large tree blocked a road in New Richland. The storm system produced golf ball-sized hail in Waldorf in Waseca County and quarter-sized hail in Lake Crystal in Blue Earth County.