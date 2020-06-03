Trump photo op, talk of military force amp up GOP challenge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are working harder to dodge questions about whether they support President Donald Trump. Asked this week about the president’s support for force against protesters, a few answered while others mumbled and kept walking. But most did not criticize Trump, mindful of the president’s power to tank their fortunes on Election Day. That GOP dance is harder to execute now, because the country is struggling under a pandemic, record unemployment and a backlash after the police killing of George Floyd. And Republicans generally have trouble with the idea of using the military on U.S. soil.