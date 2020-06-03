US Legislatures slow to pass laws limiting use of force

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A wave of police killings of young black men in 2014 prompted 24 states to quickly pass some type of law enforcement reform, but many declined to address the most glaring issue: police use of force. Six years later, only about a third of states have passed laws on the question. The issue is at the heart of nationwide protests set off by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes. Now, some lawmakers are hoping to harness the anger to push through changes on the use of force they couldn’t manage after 2014.