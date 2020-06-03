UW-L professor explains how MLB labor impasse has unique effect on the Brewers

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) No surprise on Wednesday that Major League Baseball's owners rejected the player's proposal of a 114-game season.

Several reports indicate the owners want something closer to a 50-game season.

Many fans may be wondering why? Isn't more better?

But that's not necessarily the case according to a UW-La Crosse economics professor.

Micahel Haupert has helped write a book and done several articles on sports economics.

For a small-market team like the Brewers, because so much revenue has been lost already, 50 games are about the max they could play.

"They (the owners) agreed to pay the players and to divide their salaries on a per-game basis. When you're playing 114 games, that's about two-thirds of their salaries. The problem is when they made that deal they assumed they'd be selling tickets and people would be in the stands and this would all be over in a month or two. The reality is there will be nobody in the stands. The 50 games they came up with are probably pretty close to the maximum number of games each team would play where every team would make money or most teams could actually cover their costs," Haupert said.

Haupert added that bigger market teams, like the Yankees and Dodgers, are in a better position because their local TV revenues are so much greater than the rest of the league.

Which brings us to the nuclear option, what if there's no season at all.

"So they're going to lose money, just nearly as much money as they would lose if they would play 114 games without being able to sell a ticket. The Brewers, for example, sold almost 3 million tickets last year. That alone paid their entire payroll. So they could use all their TV money to pay their bills and for their profit. Without selling any tickets, the Brewers are in big trouble."