UW president requests special session to address funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin President Ray Cross is asking Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders to call a special session of the Legislature to help UW deal with “unprecedented financial and planning challenges” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Cross wants laws changed so UW can borrow money through a line of credit and possibly start classes earlier than Sept. 1. He is also asking for a reduction in reporting requirements to free up resources. Cross made the request for a special session in a letter sent to Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.