Walz issues statement following charges against 4 officers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KTTC) -- Prosecutors have charged a Minneapolis police officer filmed pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers.

Bystander video showing Floyd's May 25 death has sparked protests nationwide and around the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers were also fired but weren't immediately charged.

Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday charged the other three officers with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd's family and protesters have demanded that all four be charged.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has responded to the announcement, saying, "The charges announced by Attorney General Keith Ellison today are a meaningful step toward justice for George Floyd. But we must also recognize that the anguish driving protests around the world is about more than one tragic incident.”

“George Floyd’s death is the symptom of a disease," Walz added. "We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured for us. This is on each of us to solve together, and we have hard work ahead.”

"The very fact that we have filed these charges means that we believe in them. But what I do not believe is that one successful prosecution can rectify the hurt and loss that so many people feel," Ellison said.