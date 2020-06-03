Warning: Watch out for buckling pavement

(WQOW) - Winter isn't the only season that can wreak havoc on Wisconsin roads. Heat can also cause pavement to buckle.

Road buckles can happen any time there is extreme heat, but the first heat wave of the year is a prime time for buckles, according to Wisconsin DOT's Chief Material and Pavements Engineer Barry Paye.

Paye said early in the season, the ground and pavement are colder and early season heat causes a rapid change in the temperature of the top layer of pavement. The temperatures cause pavement to expand, which makes slabs of pavement push up against each other.

"On a day like today (Tuesday), they'll push against each other and there's no room for it to expand anymore," said Paye. "And what will happen is it will have a little spawl or a pop where those two joints come together, and that's what we call a buckle."

Paye said pavement buckles can lead to very rough roads, as well as loose concrete and debris. Paye said if you see a buckle, you should report it to authorities.