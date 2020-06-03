“We Can Fix This,” Protestors raise awareness over racial inequalities, demand action

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hundreds walked together with signs reading messages like 'Black Lives Matter' during Wednesday night's peaceful protest.

Organizers created the event to increase awareness of racial injustice both in La Crosse and the United States. Their other main goal was to educate people on Campaign Zero, an organization focused on ending police brutality in America.

"Tonight's real goal is to get this police department and our mayor here to enact the eight right now, which are eight goals for police departments to follow which have been shown to decrease violence," said Katrina Sletten, speaker at the event.

Mayor Tim Kabat and Police Chief Shawn Kudron were invited to participate in the evening events which featured several speakers followed by a march around downtown stopping at La Crosse City Hall and back at Riverside Park.

Many of the speakers shared their past experiences with racism and segregated acts that have affected the way they live their life. Nicole Sutton spoke about not feeling safe for just walking down the street due to what people have said or yelled out of their car window.

"It’s 2020, not 1940, not 1860, people need to understand that, and people need to tell others," said Sutton.

Flowers and signs were left on a bench at Riverside Park to memorialize the death of George Floyd which has sparked a national movement in cities across the country.