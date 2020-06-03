Wisconsin has nine new deaths from COVID-19; 3 new cases in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of COVID-19 tests to return positive decreased again Wednesday as thousands of more people were tested as compared to the day before, according to the Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 16,451 new test results, of which 483--or 2.9 percent--came back positive, according to new numbers released Wednesday.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

There were nine deaths since yesterday attributed to COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show for a third straight day, there are no COVID-19 patients in area hospitals.

La Crosse County Health Department Director Jen Rombalski said that there were three new cases on Wednesday. It brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 63. She said none of the cases are currently hospitalized.

There were two additional cases in Jackson County.

Three more were recorded in Trempealeau County on Wednesday.

The other counties release updated numbers later in the afternoon. We will update the information when it becomes available.