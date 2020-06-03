World-class pianist to perform free concert for Coulee Region crowd

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A virtual virtuoso performs for a La Crosse Symphony audience to ring in the summer season and celebrate a number of milestones. The LSO invites everyone to tune in for free Friday, June 5 at 8 pm on its YouTube channel.

The concert begins with a "Graduation Shoutout" honoring the Class of 2020. People from around the region have been sending in their grad's name and school for the salute.

Following that opening, renowned pianist Lucille Chung will perform a virtual concert celebrating the music of Clara Schumann, a legendary composer and wife of fellow composer Robert Schumann. The concert also marks the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin becoming the first state to ratify the amendment giving women the right to vote. The YouTube Live event kicks-off the first in LSO's new series for La Crosse Arts Online called "Fridays at the Symphony."

As local arts organizations continue to offer online content during the pandemic, the LSO also seeks support for its musicians. The newly created Musician Impact Fund provides a way to directly support the musicians who play for the orchestra during a time when they cannot work in the traditional sense.