DIGGING DEEPER: A Western Wisconsin trucker faces many challenges during pandemic

SPARTA, Wis. - For months now we've been staying inside trying to stave off the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. At that same time, one man from Sparta has been hitting the road to California driving over 15,000 miles to deliver food for schools and restaurants. The long haul trucker has been facing challenges on the road and off the road.

Charlie Arneson has been driving big trucks across the country since 1982. His interest in driving big equipment started as a child.

"We rented a home north of here, and a farmer there had a barn there that had the hay. So I always just ran over to help. Then I started driving the tractors and working. I just loved big equipment," said Arneson, owner-operator at Chas Arenson LLC.

That passion carried over to his time in the Army, serving in Germany for three years.

"I drove a lot of heavy trucks there too, and I was an office worker. I dispatched helicopters."

He's seen a lot over the years, but nothing like what he's seen during the pandemic.

"They closed the rest areas because they're worried about people coming in apparently, restaurants and everything were just closed down. Couldn't even go in and get a cup of coffee without a big hassle."

The closures of restaurants, schools and stores have also made it hard for many truckers like Charlie to find work.

"Servicing grocery stores is really good, but restaurants were still closed at times and schools and that's what I was hauling so that was bad."

Sometimes he would arrive to make a delivery and would be met by closed gates, and was unable to drop off the products.

"When you have 9 or 10 stops, sometimes you get into the fourth stop and the gates are closed. They were trying to figure out how to ensure that when I had stuff on the trailer that I wasn't going to be left with half a load because they wouldn't take it."

Many truckers are in the same boat as the industry has taken a hit.

"Trucking as a whole lost 8,000 jobs in the month of April. To contrast that, Roehl Transport actually grew in the month of April," Tim Norlin, Vice President of Driver Employment, Roehl Transport.

Roehl Transport, based in Central Wisconsin, recently announced plans to hire 250 drivers.

"We've been very fortunate at Roehl Transport as large as we are and running all over the country that we've had very few of our employees affected in any way. We've had a few tests," said Norlin.

While a large company like Roehl may be finding success during the pandemic, Charlie says it's not been easy for independent drivers like him.

"Everyone's got their own dedicated haul. All a sudden 25% of them lose their haul like I did. They know that everyone is going to come in on everybody else. It's a free market," said Arneson.

He also says the clamoring for hauls has lead to price gouging.

"A lot of people when they have steady hauls as I did, and all of a sudden it's gone, everyone is trying to get in there. That's why they took advantage of the rate. But they dropped it too much."

The job is dangerous on the road but also off the road. At home, Charlie lives with his wife who is 65 and his mother in law who's in her early 80s. An added concern, his wife Linda works at a nursing home in Sparta.

"They have checks. They have to check her temperature. They ask her questions if she's been exposed or been traveling. So right away I say we need to tell your boss that we go to California which is a hotspot."

Charlie and Linda have also taken the extra precaution of setting up an RV in case he needs to isolate.

"It's there in case I get sick or something because we have an extra bedroom upstairs, so I could stay there too, but she thinks with her mother there and everything she'd rather make sure. So far everything has been good."

Even with all the risks of the job, and the essential products he delivers, Charlie doesn't consider himself a frontline worker.

"That term should be reserved for nurses, doctors, farmers, policemen, people that work at Walmart, or at registers. Whoever has contact with people every day multiple times. That I think is pretty scary stuff. That's frontline."

Fortunately, Charlie hasn't had to isolate yet and says things are starting to get back to normal on the road as more businesses are opening back up.

Meanwhile, Roehl Transport is still looking to hire around 150 drivers in the state. They offer paid on the job training, benefits, and wages around $60,000 anually.