Autopsy report shows Floyd tested positive for coronavirus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, has been released and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for coronavirus. The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office came after the coroner’s office released findings Monday that Floyd’s heart had stopped while he was being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide. Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. The report also said Floyd’s lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.