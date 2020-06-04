Bystanders, first responders help save drowning child’s life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A five-year-old child is recovering after nearly drowning Wednesday night by Black River Beach.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

When they got there, a bystander was giving CPR to the child who was pulled from the water by others at the beach.

Members fire department helped stabilize the child at the scene.

In a Facebook post, they said the efforts of the bystanders, police, and ambulance staff helped save the child's life.

The post, made early Thursday afternoon, said the child was reported in stable condition at a local hospital.

The department reminded people to always be caution in and around the water and to be safe.