City Hall officials and the La Crosse Police Department discuss police transparency with the public

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - City Hall and the La Crosse Police Department are working together to create more local government transparency in the community.

The George Floyd protest has rocked the globe, and right in our backyard of La Crosse.

Mayor Tim Kabat said Sunday night organizers presented him with a request for what they want to see in the police department. Mayor Kabat said the main request was more transparency and citizen input. Mayor Kabat said he also plans to put together a citizen advisory board.

"We're committed to the 8-Can't-Wait and that we are committed to Campaign Zero," said Mayor Kabat.

Mayor Kabat said he and his staff are on board with Campaign Zero's 8-Can't-Wait Plan. This campaign requires police departments to ban choke-holds and strangleholds, requires warning before shooting and more.

The La Crosse Police Department has launched its Transparency in Police website.

Shawn Kudron, Police Chief for La Crosse PD, said he and his department's staff acknowledge that law enforcement has faced much scrutiny over its policies, procedures, and tactics over the past decade.

"Both Mayor Kabat and I understand transparency in our community is important," Kudron said. "Transparency is important not only to our community members but also to our police department."

Kudron said he believes an informed public will lead to better understanding.