City of Onalaska issues anti-discrimination statement

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith and Police Chief Charles Ashbeck co-authored a statement in response to the death of George Floyd and stated their goals for equality in the city.

Their key points centered on no tolerance for discrimination, a call to action for the city to support the equality and right to free speech for each citizen, and a reaffirmation of the city's commitment to bias-free service in the community.

They also condemn the actions of the police officers in Minneapolis that resulted in George Floyd's death, and encouraged Onalaska citizens to make their voices heard and help enact substantive change by voting, running for offices and volunteering in local committees.

The mayor and the police chief said that they "believe in the strength diversity brings to the community", and that they stand by their community as change begins at the local level.