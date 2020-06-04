COVID-19 testing site coming to downtown La Crosse June 8

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department, Wisconsin National Guard, City of La Crosse, and Western Technical College are holding a community COVID-19 testing site on June 8.

It runs at the Western Technical College Parking Lot H at 419 9th St. North in La Crosse from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the tests run out.

The Monday event has both a combination of drive-through and walk-up options for those wanting to get tested according to the health department.

The tests are for county residents who are five or older who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell. These people are eligible for nasal swab testing at no cost.

The health department said that people with even mild symptoms should come to get tested.

They recommend people who are tested should go home and self-isolate until test results are back. They're stating it may be three to seven days for the results to return from the testing lab.

The health department also wants to remind people that they should plan for the possibilities of lines or people or vehicles. Those in the drive-through section will need to remain in their car.

Weather for Monday is expected to be hot, so people should bring water and something to protect them from the sun.

Anyone with questions can contact the La Crosse County Health Department at 608-785-6240 or email covid19@lacrossecounty.org

They'll also provide information or any updates on the La Crosse County Health Department website or their Facebook page.