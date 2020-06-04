Experts: Floyd’s health issues don’t affect homicide ruling

George Floyd had drugs in his system and severe heart disease when a Minneapolis police officer put a knee to his neck, but independent experts say the medical problems don’t change the conclusion that the handcuffed man’s death was a homicide. The health problems were revealed in a full autopsy report released Wednesday. Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked international protests about mistreatment of black people by police. Bystander video showed officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s “I can’t breathe” cries until he eventually stopped moving.