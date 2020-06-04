Watch 1 p.m.: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

News app viewers can watch here

HOUSTON (AP) — Memorial services to honor George Floyd are taking place in three cities over six days.

The first service is Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Mourners in the communities where he was born, grew up, and died will each have a chance to pay their respects.

The organizers want to acknowledge the meaning Floyd had in life to his large family and the broader meaning he has assumed in death, after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee onto his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

Other services will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, and Houston.

