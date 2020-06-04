GOP reckons with polarizing candidates amid civil unrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are facing a reckoning as they contend with some divisive candidates during the country’s struggle through civic unrest. So far the results are mixed. Iowa congressman Steve King lost his bid for a 10th House term Tuesday after losing his committee assignments over racist comments. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decided against seeking a Senate seat representing Kansas, meaning a lightning rod conservative hard-liner might instead win the nomination. And President Donald Trump has favored confrontation over compassion in how cities are handling protests sparked by the police killings of black men.