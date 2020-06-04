J.C. Penney releases a list of store closures, La Crosse location not included

(WXOW) -- J.C. Penney, which filed for bankruptcy reorganization last month has released a list of 154 stores it plans to close across the country.

According to the company's list released early Thursday evening, four Minnesota, two Iowa, and one Wisconsin locations are on the list.

The store in La Crosse is not on the list.

The one in Wisconsin is in Menomonee Falls.

The ones in Minnesota are in Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Willmar.

Only two stores in Iowa are listed for closure. One is in Carroll, the other in Marshalltown.

Back on May 15, the 118-year-old company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would be closing a number of its 850 stores.

J.C. Penney is fourth major retailer to declare bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTTC and KTIV contributed to this report.