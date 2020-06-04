No new COVID-19 cases in our area

MINNEAPOLIS (WXOW) — Minnesota health officials said Thursday that there were new cases of COVID-19, but none reported in a three-county area in southeastern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday 404 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded. It increased the number of people who have contracted the virus to 26,273.

Roughly four-fifths or 21,490 of those who have had the virus are classified as no longer needing isolation according to the Department of Health.

With 29 new deaths, there have been a total of 1,115 who have died from COVID-19.

896 of the deaths came among people living in long-term care or assisited living facilities.

Among those whose deaths were announced Thursday, 20 were from one of those two types of facilities. Seven were from private residences, one from a group home, and one was unknown.

None of the new cases or deaths were in southeastern Minnesota.

The figure for health care workers who have been infected also increased to 2,851.

The latest state figures show 244 patients in Minnesota intensive care units on Wednesday, a decrease of ten from Wednesday.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 17 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 80 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health and county health departments