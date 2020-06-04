Potential for storms round two…

More sun…

It will be another sunny start to the day which will quickly bring the temperatures back into the 80s. Not oppressive humidity, but moisture still exists which will make it feel warm. But, with that moisture showers and thunderstorms return.

Round two…

Variables are setting up to create an unstable atmosphere that will be like Tuesday. Yet, storms are not looking to be as widespread.

- Threats: large hail and damaging winds with localized heavy rain.

- Location: The strongest storms will pop-up this evening to the west of the Mississippi River. This could arrive around the evening commute so keep an eye on the sky.

Then non-severe(but strong) showers and thunderstorms possible overnight for the entire Coulee Region.

- Timing: A few smaller (but powerful) storms will pop-up around the evening commute. Then a generic round of thunderstorms will be possible overnight with the passage of a cold front.

Stay weather aware and keep an eye on the sky.

Weekend outlook…

Storms will dissipate by Friday morning as the cold front exits to the southeast. Behind the cold front, temperatures will not be as extreme as this week. Dew points fall and highs settle in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The sunshine will make its appearance by late Friday and last through much of your Saturday. A slight chance for showers will exist Sunday but trending to be a drier forecast.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett