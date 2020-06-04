Report highlights voting inequities in tribal communities

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American voting rights advocates are cautioning against states moving to mail-in ballots without opportunities for tribal members to vote safely in person. The Native American Rights Fund released a wide-ranging report on voting rights Thursday. In it, the group outlined the challenges that could arise as states move to rely more heavily on mail-in ballots. The report says online voter registration could be hampered by spotty or no internet service on reservations, ballots will be delivered to Post Office boxes that rarely are checked and turnout may be low because of a general reluctance to vote by mail.