Saints’ Brees takes first step toward mending relationships

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees now realizes he’d fallen out of touch. His contemporaries drove that home when they pilloried him this week for repeating a long-held conviction he’d always felt comfortable expressing. Brees repeated his opposition to kneeling during the national anthem. And in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd his comments ignited a biting backlash that prompted the Saints’ star quarterback to issue a public apology Thursday. Saints linebacker and outspoken social justice advocate Demario Davis has said in a TV interview that Brees’ apology shows leadership and is a “model for America.”