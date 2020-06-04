Savory steak and simple swaps

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The sizzle of the summer season heats up this month. Angie Horkan from the WI Beef Council showcased a grilling recipe for a classic T-Bone and a way to swap out for more wallet-friendly steaks.

Horkan said steak is the perfect way to celebrate the summer season, and with Father's Day fast approaching, it's a way to show appreciation for dads. For those who appreciate another cut of meat or maybe an option that won't break the budget, the council offers the Steak Swap Chart.

Whatever the recipe, Horkan said a simple rub paired with a homemade barbecue sauce makes for a home-run meal. She suggested adding a colorful vegetable kebab to the grill to round out the flavors.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

3 tablespoons mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink), coarsely ground

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

2 small red, yellow, orange or green bell peppers, cut into 6 wedges each

8 ounces medium button mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

Sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

3/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

COOKING: