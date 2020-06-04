Savory steak and simple swaps

Savory steak and simple swapsNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The sizzle of the summer season heats up this month. Angie Horkan from the WI Beef Council showcased a grilling recipe for a classic T-Bone and a way to swap out for more wallet-friendly steaks.
Horkan said steak is the perfect way to celebrate the summer season, and with Father's Day fast approaching, it's a way to show appreciation for dads. For those who appreciate another cut of meat or maybe an option that won't break the budget, the council offers the Steak Swap Chart.
Whatever the recipe, Horkan said a simple rub paired with a homemade barbecue sauce makes for a home-run meal. She suggested adding a colorful vegetable kebab to the grill to round out the flavors.
T-Bone Steaks with Grilled Vegetables:
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 beef T-Bone Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)
- 3 tablespoons mixed peppercorns (black, white, green and pink), coarsely ground
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 2 small red, yellow, orange or green bell peppers, cut into 6 wedges each
- 8 ounces medium button mushrooms
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Sauce:
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3/4 cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
COOKING:
- Combine mixed peppercorns, salt and red pepper in small bowl. Reserve 1 teaspoon for sauce. Press remaining pepper mixture evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks. Toss bell peppers and mushrooms with oil to coat in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Thread mushrooms evenly onto two 12-inch metal skewers.
- Place steaks in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange bell peppers and mushroom kabobs around steaks. Grill steaks, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill bell peppers and mushrooms 12 to 15 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally.
- Meanwhile prepare sauce. Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in remaining sauce ingredients and reserved 1 teaspoon pepper mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 3 minutes to blend flavors, stirring occasionally. Place in blender or mini food processor container. Cover; process until puréed.
- Remove bones and carve steaks into slices. Serve with sauce.