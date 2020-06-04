Packers release video in support of social and policy reform

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) The Packers are sending s message in unison through their social media platforms in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The video includes Head Coach Matt LaFleur and several star players, including Aaron Rodgers and Davonte Adams.

It was an idea born out of discussions among theleadership council of veteran players that meet weekly with LaFleur.

"We decided to go, and Aaron (Rodgers) actually put together some of the things we said in the video," kicker Mason Crosby told the Pat McAfee Show Thursday.

"We all kind of read off a video and then our media group spliced it together and made it really nice. It turned out really well and it was awesome to hear everyone's voices. We kind of wanted to be that voice, kind of going in front, for the Packers organization."

You can see the video in it's entirety here: https://www.packers.com/video/it-s-time-for-change