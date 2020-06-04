UW president search leader defends advancing single finalist

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the committee tasked with finding candidates for the University of Wisconsin System president opening is defending the panel’s decision to advance just one finalist. Michael Grebe told regents Thursday that the committee had identified a pool of finalists but they withdrew because they were afraid if they were identified they wouldn’t be able to combat the coronavirus in their current positions. Grebe said University of Alaska System President Jim Johnsen was the only finalist who didn’t withdraw. The committee decided restarting the search would take months and the committee had identified Johnsen as its preferred candidate anyway.