Walz, citing credible threats, sends guard to Clay County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is sending Minnesota National Guard troops to state’s western border because of what he says are credible threats of violence during demonstrations planned in neighboring North Dakota. Moorhead, Minnesota lies just across the border from Fargo, North Dakota. Walz’s order did not say how many guard members are being deployed to protect Minnesotans in Clay County. The governor did not provide details on what he perceives is a credible threat. He says the National Guard adjutant general will work with local government agencies to provide personnel, equipment, and facilities as needed.