WATCH: Massive landslide sweeps Norway homes into the sea

The video is from Jan Egil Bakkedal via the Associated Press

ALTA, Norway (AP) - Eight houses have been swept into the sea in the Norwegian Arctic after a powerful landslide near the town of Alta.

The landslide Wednesday was filmed by local resident Jan Egil Bakkedal who said he ran for his life when he realized what was happening.

One of the houses that was lost belonged to him.

Police said the landslide in the village of Kraakneset was between 650 meters and 800 meters wide (2,145-2,640 feet) and up to 40 meters (132 feet) high.

Several minor landslides followed, and nearby houses were protectively temporarily evacuated.

No injuries were reported. A dog that was washed into the sea was able to swim back to land and was safe.